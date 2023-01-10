Ajith Kumar's Thunivu First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. The advance booking for Ajithi's Thunivu has opened in the last week. According to sources, tickets of Ajith's Thunivu are selling like hotcakes in Chennai and other parts of the country. Most of the areas of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu have been sold out.

Looking at the advance booking and response to the film's trailer, Ajithkumar's Thunivu is expected to earn Rs 15 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The film would collect more than Rs 15 cr, we are just assuming based on the advance booking. Ajithkumar's Thunivu is going to have an epic box-office clash with Vijay's Varisu.

It is left to see which film will be the real winner of Sankranthi 2023 at the box office. The film is directed by H. Vinoth. Ajithkumar's Thunivu will hit the big screens on January 11, 2022.