Ajith Beats His Own Box Office Record, Deets Inside

Ajith once again proved himself as a superstar. He didn't wait to release the movie for any festival, he has created a festival with the release of Valimai. He won the hearts of the audiences with his incredible acting performances in the movie, Valimai.

On February 24, the movie was released in the theatres. Valimai has crossed Rs. 100 crore mark at the world wide box office. According to the latest reports, Valimai is going to break Nerkonda Paarvai and Viswasam records at the box office. Here is the tweet made by Ramesh Bala.

According to the reports, Valimai became the first movie in Tamil Nadu to breach the 25 crore net mark on the opening day.

Valimai, an action thriller film written and directed by H. Vinoth, and financed by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, as co-producer and distributor. The film stars Ajith Kumar, Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Gurbani Judge. Music scored by Ghibran and the songs are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography is performed by Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty. It revolves around Arjun, a police officer, who is assigned to track down a group of outlaw bikers following their involvement in heinous crimes.