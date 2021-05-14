After Ruling Box Office, Dhanush Ready to Break OTT Records With Karnan

Cinephilia will be in full swing this weekend as several blockbuster movies have released this weekend. As we know, Salman Khan's most awaited film, Radhe, is streaming at Zee Plex which released on the eve of Eid. And now the Kollywood star Dhanush's movie Karnan has premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Karnan broke the records at the box office by collecting Rs 32 Crore on day one and collected approximately 50 Crore in two weeks. According to the latest reports, there is a lot of repeat value to Karnan, which is streaming on Amazon Prime video today.

Karnan is an action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner. The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The storyline is loosely influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam violence that happened in Thoothukudi district. Music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Theni Eswar, and editing done by Selva R. K. It features the titular character, Karnan, hailing from a conservative background, fighting for the rights of his people.