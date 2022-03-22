Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video

After having a successful run at the international film festival circuit, Prime Video is all set to premiere the Tamil coming-of-age dramedy, Amazon Original Movie Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (The Myth of The Good Girl) in India. Starring Akshara Haasan in the lead role, the film also stars Usha Uthup, Anjana Jayaprakash, Malgudi Subha, Janaki Sabesh, and Suresh Chandra Menon in pivotal roles. Produced by Trend Loud and written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy, the film has been recognized at various prestigious international film festivals such as HBO's South Asian International Film Festival, Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival at Boston, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Atlanta Indian Film Festival, Tasveer South Asian Film Festival at Seattle and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu will premiere on the streaming service starting 25th March for Prime members in India.

According to the popular adage, Achcham (Fear), Madam (Innocence), Naanam (Coyness), Payirppu (Chastity) are the four ‘ideal’ qualities that every good Tamil girl must possess. The film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu revolves around Pavithra, a 19-year old, who comes from a conservative background. She is in that awkward stage between being a curious teenager and a smart woman and struggles to strike a balance between societal expectations and personal desires.

"My excitement level is at an all time high. I am thrilled that my directorial debut Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video," said writer and director Raja Ramamurthy. “It is a very relatable story, narrated from a young girl’s point of view, which has never been attempted before in Tamil cinema. I worked with a predominantly female cast and crew, and their inputs helped bring to life the female perspective brilliantly. It was an absolute pleasure directing the young and highly versatile Akshara and a seasoned veteran like Usha Uthup and I am honoured to work with them in my very first film. I am confident that viewers across the country will enjoy our labour of love.”

"When Raja narrated the story to me, I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of this film. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is a slice-of-life, light hearted watch. It’s a coming-of-age drama where a young girl struggles to find a balance between her desires and family pressures. I believe that every young adult will relate to my character in the film," said Akshara Haasan. "I am absolutely elated with the love and appreciation the film has received at several international film festivals and I am certain that Prime Video viewers across the country will enjoy this film."

"Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is truly special for me, as it marks my return to Tamil cinema after a decade," said Usha Uthup. "I am playing the role of Akshara's grandmother in the film who is also a veteran Carnatic singer so I got to do some singing as well. I am quite thrilled with the way the film has turned out. Not only is it an entertaining watch, but also has a very important message for the audience- to be honest with yourself and your feelings. I am so happy and excited that Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video."