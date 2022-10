Whoever watches Korean drama, will definitely get addicted to it. And they get to speak some words after watching a series.

Sometimes people might catch you expressing yourself like a Korean and even suggest that you migrate to Korea.

Here are a few basic words that everyone learns while watching Korean dramas or series.

Anneyong (Hello)

Ya (hey)

Wae? (Why)

Mwo? (what?)

Ani (no)

And many more like this.

source: kdramatic_fanpage (Instagram)

How much you could relate?