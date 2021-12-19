What Makes Bulgasal: Immortal Souls The Most Awaited K Drama Series

The latest K-Drama released on Netflix and tvN, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls is garnering much hype from the viewers. Directed by Jang Young-Woo, this series has gained popularity also for its name.

The story was written by Kwon So-Ra and Seo Jae-Won. This South Korean production will be following the story of two persons, Dan Hwal (Lee Jin-Wook) and Min Sang-Wonn (Kwon Na-Ra) as the main leads.

Dan Hwal was a human 600 years ago. He became immortal during his service as a military officer working on a mission to eliminate and clean up the leftovers during the time. On the other hand, Min Sang-Woon, who was an immortal, became a mortal.

She was an immortal and lived for hundreds of years but an event changed her life. She ended up becoming a mortal. Now she goes by a new name, identity, address, and everything else. This is the story of the main leads but there are also side characters in the drama including Ok Eul-Tae portrayed by Lee Joon who is an immortal too.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls started streaming on tvN. The episodes will air on Saturday and Sunday every week at 8.00 pm. International fans can watch the series on Netflix.