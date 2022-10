October 09, 2022

Hyderabad: TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is likely to be away from campaigning for the party in the Munugode bypoll. According to his close aides, Venkat Reddy is going to Australia along with his family members on October 15 and will return to Hyderabad only after Munugode bypoll.