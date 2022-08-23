Three Korean Dramas Ratings Hit All Hime High

Korean dramas, popularly known as K-dramas, have become popular in India too... Few K-dramas have also been dubbed into Indian languages. If you're looking for the best and highest rating K-dramas, you've come to the right place. Following dramas created new records in terms of ratings.

Alchemy of Souls:

The ongoing Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy rom-com drama that creates new records in the ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode received a 9.3 percent average rating nationwide setting a new personal high for the show. Alchemy of Souls also maintained its lead in its time slot across all channels.

It's Beautiful Now:

It's Beautiful Now also had the highest viewership ratings of its run to date, with a 28.8 percent average nationwide rating as the most-watched program on any channel on Sunday.

The Good Detective 2

With a 7.0 percent average nationwide rating for the night, the action thriller drama ended the first half of its run on an all-time high.