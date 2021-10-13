Squid Game Is Netflix's Most Popular Series Ever, With 111 Million Viewers

Netflix has revealed that Squid Game, the global smash thriller series from South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk, is now the streaming service's most popular original series of all time. Netflix on Wednesday also revealed that the South Korean survival drama series 'Squid Game' has officially become the streaming service's biggest original series launch. In its first 27 days, 11.10 crore users watched 'Squid Game,' pushing 'Bridgerton' off the top spot. In the first 28 days, 8.20 crore accounts streamed 'Bridgerton.'

Squid Game has now surpassed Bridgerton, a Regency-era London love drama series, which set a record of 82 million views in January, and has become the first Netflix series to reach 100 million viewers in its first four weeks. A view on Netflix is regarded as watching two minutes of any show.

Also Read: Here’s How K-dramas Are Building a Bridge Between India and South Korea

Netflix has been chastised for its laid-back approach, particularly with its original shows, which can extend for many hours. Squid Game season 1 has a total playtime of 8 hours and 12 minutes with nine episodes. This is why Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, recently granted a major media source a closer look at the company's audience data. It indicated that most Netflix members were binge-watching shows like Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, and The Witcher all the way to the end, with some even repeating episodes.