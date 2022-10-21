Song Joong Ki Reborn Rich Poster Creates Waves

The King of Kdramas is finally back. The official poster of Song Joong Ki's fantasy drama "Reborn Rich" has finally been revealed now.

The poster's caption reads, "I was reborn into the bloodline of the family that killed me."

Fans are already thrilled to see the poster, the K drama is all set to premiere on November 18.

"Reborn Rich" is a new fantasy drama starring Song Joong Ki as Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal secretary to a chaebol family. When he dies after being framed for embezzlement by the very family that he had faithfully served, he is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon, and he plots to take over the company out of revenge.

In the newly released poster for the upcoming drama, Jin Do Joon hides his thirst for vengeance as he poses for a father-son photo with Jin Yang Chul, the ruthless and endlessly greedy head of Sunyang Group (played by Lee Sung Min).