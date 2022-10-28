Son Ye Jin And Hyun Bin to Turn Parents for Baby Boy

On October 28, Son Ye Jin’s agency officially announced, “Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s child is a boy. The baby is due in December.”

They also gave an update on Ye Jin’s health, “Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth [of her son].”

Seon Ye Jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in March this year and in June they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Fans are so happy to hear to the news and congratulate the adorable pair.

