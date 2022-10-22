From Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin to Rain and Kim Tae Hee: 9 Korean Celebrity Couples Who Give Major Relationship Goals

South Korean series are said to be the most romantic dramas ever. They create a kind of fantasy in viewers in terms of expectations of how their partner should be.

Do you know some South Korean celebrities are romantic in real life too the way he is shown in films and dramas?

Here is a look at Korean celebrities who set major relationship goals for fans.

1. Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin

2. Sean and Jung Hye Young

3. HaHa and Byul

4. Rain and Kim Tae Hee

5. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

6. Jo Jung Suk and Gummy

7. Yoo Ji Tae and Kim Hyo Jin

8. Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young

9. Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In