Producer 101 Series contestant Lee Ji-Han Dies in South Korea Stampede

Seoul Halloween Stampede: On October 29, Saturday, South Korea witnessed one of the worst stampedes, claiming more than 154 lives. One of the victims that lost their lives in the tragedy was Producer 101 season 2 contestant Lee Ji-Han.

Lee Jihan first shot into the limelight after competing in the second season of the popular reality singing competition series Produce 101, where 101 contestants try their luck for a chance to join an 11-member K-pop group.

After appearing on Produce 101, Lee Jihan made a foray into acting in 2019, appearing in the popular Korean drama series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

The actor's agency, 935 Entertainment, released a statement to multiple outlets confirming the news.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," the statement read. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, and also to everyone who loved him."

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India Date and Time