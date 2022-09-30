Park Eun Bin Asia Fan Meeting Tour Itinerary

Park Eun-bin is soon going to start her Asia Fan Meeting Tour, here are more details about the meeting.

Park Eun-Bin tour will start in Manila in the Philippines on Oct 23 and will extend to Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Manila tour ticket price has been fixed and the venue will be moved to New Frontier Theatre.

Ticketing will happen on October 2 (Sun) via TicketNet outlets and ticketnet.com.ph starting 12noon.

Park Eun-Bin recently earned popularity with her new web series Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She played the role of a rookie attorney, battling autism spectrum disorder (ASD). But she surprises everyone with her skills and talent.

