No More Netflix Subscription For K Dramas

Youngsters are falling in love with K-dramas and Kpop. Actually, not just youngsters but also adults are now watching Korean shows. The demand for this has been high in India. People keep searching for websites to watch the shows in high quality. Many of them have subscribed to Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms to watch the K-dramas.

But that might not be needed anymore. Yes, watching your favorite show on the TV screen has always given you much satisfaction. Now you can do that for Korean shows as well. This will be possible with Tata Sky’s new channel that provided all these shows in dub.

‘Videshi Kahaniyan’ on Tata Sky will air foreign shows. These international shows include shows in languages like Korean, Ukrainian, Spanish, and more. This will be an ad-free channel that provides content in Hindi dub for its viewers. The channel number will be 151.

As Indians like such international shows more and more, the content distributors are also trying to match the demand. For Videshi Kahaniyan on Tata Sky, they have collaborated with One Take Media.

Some of the most exciting shows that will be streamed on this channel include popular Korean drama, Goblin, Undercover, I am not a Robot, and more. Viewers will also have a vast choice of other content as well like cuisines from different parts of the world, Korean lessons and others.