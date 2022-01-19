K Dramas need no introduction for Indian viewers and Netflix has assigned a separate category for these highly popular shows like the latest Squid Game, Hellbound, and Vincenzo. In good news for K Drama lovers, Netflix's Korean arm has announced that they are launching more than 25 Korean shows in 2022, which is the largest number to date.

According to a release by the platform, Korean shows dominated global popular culture in 2021 with Squid Game alone becoming the streamer's biggest show ever, most viewed in 94 countries. With 95 percent of Squid Game's viewership coming from outside Korea has also led viewers to explore more K-content on Netflix.

"As this fanbase increasingly includes viewers from all over the world, we are excited to continue collaborating with Korean storytellers to bring the K-wave to new heights," Don Kang, VP, Content (Korea), shared in the release.

Some of the shows that viewers can look forward to including:

All of Us Are Dead, in which zombies invade a high school; Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, an adaptation of the popular Spanish series; Seoul Vibe, is a film where the adventures of a special-ops team take place against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. Thirty-Nine drama explores the life and friendship of three women who are about to turn 40. Forecasting Love and Weather is a romantic drama that revolves around the life and love stories of the people working at the Korea Meteorological Administration. The Sound of Magic a fantasy drama stars popular South Korean actor Ji Chang-Wook, as a mysterious magician. Black Knight, a dystopian drama, will mark the return of popular Korean actor Kim Woo-bin following his recovery from nasopharyngeal cancer. Set in 2071 where people depend on respirator masks to breathe, Woo-bin plays a delivery driver in the drama. Legal drama Juvenile Justice, Rromance drama Twenty Five, Twenty, Fantasy show Tomorrow, Business Proposal, Remarriage and Desires, Model Family, Glitch, The Fabulous, Love to Hate You and Somebody.

Which K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022? Share your comments below.