MBC Series Big Mouth Hottest K Drama of 2022

Korean dramas are a lot more popular now than it ever was. And people from all over the world like K dramas as most of them offer good content, which can be understood by every section of people.

Now, MBC drama “Big Mouth” is being named as the hottest k drama this year. The drama has been topping the TRP charts with impressive ratings and also gaining global popularity.

Big Mouth is an ongoing South Korean television series starring Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah and Kim Joo-hun. It premiered on MBC TV on July 29, 2022, and airs every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST). It is also available for streaming on Disney+ in selected regions.

The series tells the story of an underperforming lawyer who gets caught up in a murder case. In order to survive and protect his family, he digs into a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes.

