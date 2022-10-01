Love in Contract Actress Park Min Young Relationship Status Single

On September 28, Dispatch reported that the actress is in a relationship with wealthy businessman 'Kang' and also brought up various allegations against him.

It was additionally reported by SBS on September 29 that Park Min Young's older sister is an outside director of INBIOGEN, one of the listed companies on Kang's business card.

But her agency has clarified that she has broken up with him. Also, it is not true at all that the actress has received significant monetary benefits from him.

Hoping there will be no misunderstandings in future regarding this matter.

Park Min Young’s agency said, “This is Hook Entertainment CEO, Kwon Jin Young.

Regarding actress Park Min Young's dating news, we apologize for the delayed statement as it took some time for the agency to confirm the facts.

First of all, Park Min Young has broken up with the individual mentioned in the dating rumours.

Also, it is not true at all that actress Park Min Young received significant monetary benefits from the individual. Her older sister Ms. Park has also submitted her intent to resign from her position as an outside director of INBIOGEN.

For actress Park Min Young, it is currently her top priority to successfully complete filming for her ongoing drama "Love in Contract," so she will do her best to not cause harm to the broadcast. Also, the actress will be more cautious about her actions as well as those of her family and everyone else connected to her to diligently show responsibility as an actress and public figure.

We once again ask for your generous understanding in order for actress Park Min Young to fully focus on the remainder of filming for her drama.”