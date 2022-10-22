LE SSERAFIM Promo Activity With SBS Inkigayo

LE SERRAFIM has officially confirmed that they will be continuing their programmes even after a car accident.

Earlier this week, the rookie girl group briefly halted their activities after members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin got into a minor car accident. While no one was seriously injured in the accident, both members suffered “mild muscle pain and bruises,” and they were advised by a doctor to receive “conservative treatment” for the time being.

Source Music announced that LE SSERAFIM would be returning to their scheduled comeback promotions following Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin’s brief period of rest.

According to the agency, the doctors said: “they may start participating in activities, starting from tomorrow.”

LE SSERAFIM will resume their activities starting with SBS’s “Inkigayo” on October 23, which will mark their first music show performance since their comeback on October 17.

A statement from Source Music read as follows:

Hello.

This is Source Music.

We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status and activities resumption of members of LE SSERAFIM.

LE SSERAFIM members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin have had a period of rest and recovered after their minor car accident on Wednesday, October 19. The medical staff advised, with their conditions carefully monitored, they may start participating in activities starting tomorrow. Therefore, LE SSERAFIM will resume their activities starting with SBS’s “Inkigayo” on Sunday, October 23.

Our company plans to schedule the artists’ activities placing their health as the top most priority and provide support so that they can meet their fans in full health.

Thank you.

Also Read: Realfood Drops Office Romance recipes Teaser Poster