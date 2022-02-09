Korean Drama Snowdrop Controversy, All You Wanted to Know

The recently aired South Korean show, Snowdrop, starring Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in in the lead became one of the most controversial shows of last year. It received fair ratings as the controversy really affected the series. Snowdrop is now all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 9 (today).

The show in its production stage and once it started airing has received a lot of slack. The makers were called out for the controversial storyline, inappropriate and incorrect depiction of Korean history. A lot of explanations were given, but none helped the show.

Snowdrop was in hot water in March 2021, months before the episode even premiered, after a summary was posted online, creating an issue that historical facts had been distorted. People assumed that the male lead is a spy who has infiltrated the activist movement and that another key character is a team commander at the Agency For National Security, based on the summary. Despite JTBC's assurances, the controversy did not clear.

The show started airing in December last year and as soon as its first two episodes came out, fans were left enraged. Jisoo’s name was an issue too as her character’s name was based on the name of a real-life protestor who lost her husband. He was accused of being a North-Korean spy and was killed.