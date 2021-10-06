Korean Drama Heroes That Every Indian Has Fallen in Love With

The entire world has fallen in love with Korean dramas and their heroes. This also includes Indians, and not just teenagers but also adults. Why do Indians love Korean dramas so much? Well, there are many reasons behind it.

K-dramas have created a wave in India. They have become so popular now that you will find every person who has watched at least one Korean series or have it in their binge-list. It could be anything from Squid Game to What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? Or something typical like Descendants of the Sun which is the first drama for many youngsters, kind of like an entry into Kdramas. Shows, especially like Vincenzo, are interesting to everyone as its storyline is different and intriguing.

Also Read: Best Office Korean Dramas to Watch

When watching a K-drama, it is not just about the storyline but also the actors in it. The protagonist is mostly someone who cares for people around him even if not in a direct manner. They dress well and take care of their skin. This is what they look like in real life too. Confident, well-dressed, sharp, follow a good skincare routine, and are not shy or embarrassed in doing things out of the “ordinary.”

These Korean actors have become the heartthrob of many ladies. Some of them are listed below and also their famous Kdramas that you must watch.

1. Song Joong Ki

(Best Dramas – Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun)

2. Hyun Bin

(Best Dramas – Crash Landing On You, Secret Garden)

3. Lee Min Ho

(Best Dramas – Boys Over Flowers, The King: Eternal Monarch)

4. Park Bo Gum

(Best Dramas – Record of Youth, Encounter)

5. Park Hyung Sik

(Best Dramas – Strong Girl Bong-soon, Heirs)

6. Lee Jong Suk

(Best Dramas – Secret Garden, Pinocchio)

7. Kang Min Hyuk

(Best Dramas – Entertainer, Heartstrings)

8. Ok Taecyeon

(Best Dramas – The Game Towards Zero, Vincenzo)

9. Kim Soo Hyun

(Best Dramas – My Love from the Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

10. Park Seo Joon

(Best Dramas – Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)