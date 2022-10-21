Korean Actor Nam Joo hyuk Military Enlistment Date Out

Nam Joo Hyuk, a South Korean actor who is well known for his acting skills will join the military services soon. He impressed audiences with his cute performances in Twenty-five and Twenty.

He began his career as a model, and appeared in several music videos before making his screen debut in 2014 with "The Idle Mermaid"

Nam Joo Hyuk is likely to join the military services this December. In response to the report, a source from his agency stated that "Although he is going to join the military in December, the exact date has not been fixed." However, an official confirmation from NamJoo is awaited.

Korean fans were upset with the news as their favourite idols like BTS members and Nam Joo Hyuk are joining the military.

Also Read: Know Why BigHit Failed To Acquire Term BORAHAE