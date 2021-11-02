Korean Actor Kim Seon Abortion Scandal Far From Truth

Amidst the abortion controversy that rocked the Korean film industry, a lot has been said and written about actor Kim Seon Ho and his connection with his ex-girlfriend but many new evidences revealed that everything may not be as it appears in reports released by Korean news sites. According to the most recent allegations on Dispatch, star Kim Seon Ho may have planned to marry his now-ex-girlfriend.

Recently a series of messages were shared by a Korean news portal. In the message, you can see clearly that the actor wanted to marry the lady and suggested the idea to her. He expressed his love.

He even reassures her on the matter and tells her to not take any tension. I will take responsibility. You do not have to worry, just go home and take care, he tells her on the chat.

"We should marry. But it's okay. You can't go any place now,” says the actor. “We can work things out and go through this together. I've never known somebody who I loved as much as you,” added Kim Seon Ho.

He further writes about a film deal that he recently signed. "Well, I don't want to jinx it but I just signed a film deal. If I call it off the financial thing comes to my mind, first. Pathetic. But it could be unrelated. I just have that on my mind because my parents would understand although I am sure they will be surprised.”

These messages give a completely different picture from the one the lady suggested. She claimed that Kim Seon Ho gave her a rude response when she revealed her pregnancy to him. The messages and their acquaintances have alleged that the woman is speaking lies. The pregnancy was announced on 24 July 2020.