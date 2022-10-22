Ko Woo Rim Wedding Photoshoot

South Korean Skating legend Kim Yuna Ra and FORESTELLA fame Ko Woo Rim shared gorgeous pictures from their pre-wedding shoot.

The Olympic figure skating champion and singer will be getting married today, i.e., October 22 in a private ceremony at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul to celebrate the occasion. The couple welcomed their wedding day by sharing several beautiful pictures from their photo shoot.

Kim Yuna and Ko Woo Rim first met at an ice show in 2018, and they dated for three years and officially announced their relationship in July of this year.

