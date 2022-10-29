Kang Tae Oh's Duty and Responsibilities in Military

Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae Oh enlisted in the military services in the month of September.

The Korean actor took to Instagram to say bye to his fans.

If fans are wondering what would be Kang Tae Oh's responsibilities in the military, we have got the news.

We hear that the K drama actor has been selected as a drill instructor while serving in the army. Although Kang Tae Oh only enlisted in the military a month ago, he is already taken on more than one leadership role, it is learnt. Previously, during his recruit training, he was appointed as a company commander. He will be discharged from the military on March 19, 2024.

Also Read: BTS Jin Astronaut Trending #1 on YouTube, iTunes