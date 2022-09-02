K Pop Stars Who Are Also Actors

K-pop members are not only into singing. A few members are also into acting. Know all the k-pop members who are rocking in their acting careers too.

IU, who is a K-Pop member and also an actress, is famous for her acting in Dream High

D.O. is a member of EXO after coming out of his introvertedness, he acts well on the screen

BLACKPINK Jisoo is not just a visual member of the girl group, but also a great performer when it comes to acting

Suzy is a member of the Miss A group, and turned out to be a popular actress with her full name Bae Suzy

Cha Eun Woo, the Astro member is a charming member of the group and also a great actor

The f(x) group member Krystal is a good singer as well as an actress

Rowoon of SF9 is one of the young male actors in South Korea

Also Read: Its Confirmed BTS V BLACKPINK Jennie Photos Real