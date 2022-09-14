K Drama Squid Game Wins Big at Emmys 2022

South Korean thriller series 'Squid Game' made it to history by becoming the first K Drama and foreign-language television show to win a top honor at the Emmys. The Squid Game lead actor Lee Jung-Jae got the Best Actor award at the recently held Emmy Award show.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Jung-Jae who became the first Asian actor ever to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for his performance in 'Squid Game', thanked director Hwang Dong-hyuk for making realistic problems come to life so creatively.

He said before translating it into Korean: "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

The 74th annual Emmy Awards was hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards started on 3rd September and concluded on 12th September.

