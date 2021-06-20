K Drama Hospital Playlist Season 2 Release Time in India, Where to Watch

The Kdrama Hospital Playlist has gained enough popularity among fans. Season 1 of this show was an acclaimed one with an overall positive response from both the critics and fans. Now that this series is back with another season, the audience can’t wait to watch it. The anticipation over this drama has been really high and episode 1 of season 2 aired recently.

Hospital Playlist takes you through the journey of five doctors who graduated the med-school together in 1999. They work together at the Yulje Medical Center and have been friends for a long time now. Their friendship works well even when there are obvious differences in their likes and dislikes and their personalities. All the differences aside, this gang loves spending time with each other and often gel well over food and music.

Lee Ik-jun, Ahn Jeong-won, Kim Jun-wan, Yang Seok-hyeong and Chae Song-Hwa are friends who work together and understand each other well. The first season of Hospital Playlist included 12 episodes and aired from March to May, last year. The finale episode of the previous season brought some cliffhangers which left the audience in anticipation. We are not going to give you any spoilers here.

Season 1 got us some amazing cameos by Kim Sung Chul, Kim Sun Young, Go Ara and more. Similarly, Season 2 will also have some big names making an appearance. Lee Kyu Hyung and Park Ji Yeon are expected to make a cameo appearance sometime in the season.

Hospital Playlist 2 Release Time in India

Episode 1 of Hospital Playlist 2 released on 17 June 2021 on Netflix. The entire season will be available soon. The episodes will be released weekly. There are going to be 12 episodes in this season, so binge-watch enthusiasts, will have to wait for a few months before they can watch the entire season at a stretch.

The next episode comes out on June 24 at 9 pm KST (Korean time). In India, it will be 5:30 pm IST. As for the US, it will be 8 am EST and 5 am PST.