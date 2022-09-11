K Drama Goblin to Get Chinese Remake?

Popular K Drama “Goblin” is rumoured to be getting a Chinese remake. This news is spreading like wildfire in the Chinese online community.

The remake series is rumoured to be produced by Korean & Chinese companies and will run for 36 episodes.

However, it appears many netizens are against the idea of a remake. Netizens commented that “It’s unnecessary”. Don’t ruin one of the best dramas”. “I Hope this falls through”.

What is Gobling about?

Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is a decorated military general during the Goryeo Dynasty who is betrayed by the jealous king he served. When Kim Shin is faced with death instead of honour after fighting a mighty battle, God turns Kim Shin into a goblin instead. He is tasked with protecting people from a miserable life. But immortality is wearing on Kim Shin, and he longs to find the prophesied human bride who can set his soul free.

Goblin was one of the most rated K- dramas in 2016. The drama consists of 16 episodes and was aired on TV.

