K Drama Bad Prosecutor Gets Highest Rating

KBS 2TV’s original “Bad Prosecutor” has achieved the highest ratings for the episode which streamed on October 27.

Featuring EXO’s D.O, the popular K-Drama continued to keep its consistency in staying No.1 in its time slot across all channels. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Bad Prosecutor” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.6 per cent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

ENA’s “Love is for Suckers” rose to an average nationwide rating of 1.4 per cent as it wrapped up the first half of its run, and tvN’s “Love in Contract” also climbed slightly to a nationwide average of 2.8 per cent.

