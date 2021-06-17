Hospital Playlist 2: Look Which K Drama Actors Will Make A Cameo

The anticipation over the new season of Kdrama ‘Hospital Playlist’ is really high. Fans have been waiting for a long and finally, their wait will be over on June 17. The drama will air from Thursday at 9 pm KST.

It is not just going to be a good time for the Hospital Playlist fans but also for the other Kdrama fans. The popular show ‘The Penthouse’ aired in the third and final season. Other series as well came back with a new season which made their fans happy. But as we are talking about Hospital Playlist, let us take a look at what this new season is going to be.

This is a good, slice of life drama with some really beautiful heartwarming scenes. The makers of this series have put enough thought into it to make the series a feel-good one and judging by the fans’ reaction, they have succeeded we can say. After season 1 finished airing in May last year, these viewers have waited for more than a year for their favourite show to come back.

Hospital Playlist takes you through the journey of five doctors who graduated the med-school together in 1999. They work together at the Yulje Medical Center and have been friends for a long time now. Their friendship works well even when there are obvious differences in their likes and dislikes and their personalities. All the differences aside, this gang loves spending time with each other and often gel well over food and music.

While the main leads in the show are enough to keep you engaged, the cameos are something that adds to the excitement. Season 1 got us some amazing cameos by Kim Sung Chul, Kim Sun Young, Go Ara and more. Similarly, Season 2 will also have some big names making an appearance. Lee Kyu Hyung and Park Ji Yeon are expected to make a cameo appearance sometime in the season.

Get ready for the Hospital Playlist 2 airing from June 17 at 9 pm KST.