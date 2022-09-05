Extraordinary Attorney Woo Actor Kang Tae Oh Gets Rare Honour

Young South Korean actor Kang Tae Oh, who shot to the limelight with the latest super hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has now added another feather to his cap.

Kang Tae Oh has been awarded the Seoul City Chairman's Award and culture grand prize at the 4th Newsis Hallyu expo held in Gangnam-gu.

It has also been revealed that he will be enlisting in the military on September 20. According to the rules of the South Korean Government, every citizen in the country should serve the nation.

Kang Tae Oh made his acting debut in 2013 with “After School: Lucky or Not.” And now he's a hot shot actor after his appearance in the latest K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The ‘4th Newsis K-Expo’ was held on August 25 at the Josun Palace in Seoul. The ceremony was sponsored by South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism; the Seoul Metropolitan Government; the Korea Creative Content Agency; and the Seoul Tourism Organization.

Here's a list of awards conferred:

Seoul City Council Chairman Award - Kang Tae Oh

Seoul Tourism Foundation CEO Award - Kim Min Ju, Yoon Chan Young

Hallyu OST Award - Kim Yeon Ji

Hallyu Special Award - Laure MAFO

Next Generation Hallyu Star Award - sEODo BAND, Lim Kyu Hyung, PURPLE K!SS

Also Read: BTS Jungkook Magic Shop in Hongdae Major Tourist Attraction