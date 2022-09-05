EXO Singer D.O. Confirms Solo Comeback in 2023

EXO member D.O aka Do Kyung-soo has a successful career as a singer and in 2012, he even debuted as an actor with the film It's Okay, That's Love in a cameo.

Later on, in 2016 he played the main role in Pure love and got noticed for his acting chops.

Apart from his group's activities, D.O. has also starred in various television dramas and movies such as Pure Love (2016), My Annoying Brother (2016), Positive Physique (2016), Room No.7 (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds, and Swing Kids (2018).

In 2021, he debuted as a soloist with his first extended play, Empathy.

Now, D.O. has been selected by the Korean Film Council as one of the 200 Korean actors that best represent the present and future of Korea's movie scene.

The actor has also announced that he will make a solo comeback with his second album in 2023. He announced this news to his fans through his fan club chat room. Currently, he is recording for his new drama “Bad Prosecutor”.

Also Read: BLACKPINK Jennie's iCloud Hacked, News Photos With Taehyung Out