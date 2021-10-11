Chehre Maker On Why Korean Dramas Have Struck A Chord With Indians

With the advent of OTT platforms, everyone with an internet connection has access to global entertainment. Be it music, cinematic content or serialised narratives, the South Korean industry has emerged as a major influence on our collective imagination. Be it romantic stories like ‘Crash Landing On You,’ survival drama television series, ‘Squid Game,’ or the Oscar award winning global hit, ‘Parasite,’ the Indian audience can’t get enough of Korean content.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit who recently produced ‘Chehre’ thinks the reason why such stories have resonated so much with Indian audiences is their intrinsic similarity to our ethos. He says, “I spoke about wanting to make Korean remakes some time back and I want to reinterpret some strong Korean dramas too for Indian audiences because at some level, these stories seem very familiar. They reflect many of our social concerns. Their focus on family, on deep relationships and the dramatic treatment of themes is very similar to what we see in our cinema and television shows.”

Pandit also likes the way shows are structured and written and says, “I think, the one thing we can do better is to make our stories not just relevant to our milieu but universal and timeless so that they gain the kind of global following that K-shows enjoy today.”

Pandit doesn’t want to share the details of the shows he wants to remake but he is in talks to take the process forward. Watch this space for more updates.