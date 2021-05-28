BTS Special Apperance On F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, ARMY Can't Wait to Watch!

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion is the current trending topic on social media. The K-Pop band BTS expressed their opinion on the show and made a special appearance.

"So no one told you life was going to be this way," RM, BTS's leader, and rapper must be thinking right now. In 2017, RM made the shocking confession that he taught himself English by watching FRIENDS.

He added that his mother gave him a DVD collection with all of the seasons of FRIENDS, which he binge-watched while learning English through subtitles. The Bangtan Boys' life has come a full circle as they made a surprise appearance on the show.

Since hearing the news, the ARMY has been giddy with anticipation. Fans questioned if they would be able to engage with the cast of FRIENDS or take a photo with them on the iconic orange couch, but the director of FRIENDS: The Reunion assured ARMY that the Bangtan members will make a quick but memorable appearance, which they did.

RM remarked about how influential FRIENDS has been in his life and thanked the characters for being his English teachers and the members were dressed in high fashion attire.