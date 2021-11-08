BTS Jin’s OST ‘Yours’ Sets New Records

BTS member Seokjin is breaking all the records with his new song, ‘Yours’ released recently. The song was released as the official soundtrack of the Korean drama ‘Jirisan’. It first premiered in the sixth episode of the show and was later released officially on music platforms.

The song written by Gaemi and JIDA has been sung by Jin as an OST for the mystery Korean drama, Jirisan starring Jun Ju Hyun and Ju Ji Hyun.

Yours broke records and won hearts on social media shortly after its debut. According to reports, the song has topped the iTunes charts in more than 80 nations. Apart from that, Yours by Jin debuted at 189 on the VIBE Daily Chart, according to a fan tweet.

Everyone who heard the song praised Jin’s vocals and the mellow beats. Well, this is not the first time that Jin has lent his sweet voice for a drama. In 2016, Jin and V sang the OST ‘Even if I die, it’s you’ for the drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ in which member V aka Kim Taehyung starred as well.