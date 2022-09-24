BLACKPINK Jisoo Wins Seoul International Drama Award For K Drama Snowdrop

Here is some good news for BLINKS. BLACKPINK Jisoo has won an award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards for best actress in the leading role.

She has gained lots of love and affection from all over the world with her acting skills in Snow Drop. Now, her all hard work seems to have paid off.

The actress took took home the ‘Outstanding Korean Actress’ trophy at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards and it’s clear that Jisoo’s role was loved by many. The Blackpink member defeated Lee Seyoung, who had been nominated for her performance in The Red Sleeve Cuff and Son Yejin, who had been nominated for her role in Thirty-Nine, by a tiny margin.

Unfortunately, Jisoo was unable to attend the event, but she sent a video message to thank everyone, saying, “I’m sorry I couldn't attend due to my schedule but I'm glad and happy I got this great award,” adding “I’ll work hard to show you better performances in the future. Thank you!”

And BLACKPINK music label YG entertainment also celebrated her win and shared a post on Instagram.

Also Read: Can You Guess The Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Black Backless Dress?