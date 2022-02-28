Bangtan Boys Beat Blackpink Girl Band With Dynamite

It is not new for BTS members to break and make new records. Recently, the music video, Dynamite that was released crossed 1.4 million views on YouTube. The song became the fastest K-Pop group video to achieve this feat. BTS first English track Dynamite was released on August 21st, 2020. It took more than one year, six months and three days to achieve this feat.

Now, the Bangtan Boys have broken Blackpink’s 'DDU-DU DDU-DU's record of two years, five months, and seven days. BTS became the only Korean band to cross the 1.4 billion mark with three different music videos. Besides, Dynamit, Luv and DNA also grabbed huge attention.

After the release of the song, it created a new Guinness World Records for becoming the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views after just 20 minutes of release. It also became the most-viewed video on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release and has got 101.1 million views.

BTS announced that PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL concert on March 10, 12 and 13 and the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.