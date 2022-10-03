50th International Emmy Awards: Dr Brain Actor Nominated

Nominations were announced by The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

South Korean actor Lee Sun Gyun was nominated for the movie Dr.Brain. In it, Lee was named a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor for his performance as Sewon, a brain scientist who begins conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to look for clues related to an accident that affected his family.

Notably, Lee is the second Korean actor to receive a nomination in the category. Jang Hyuk received a nomination for the same category in 2011, for his performance in the historical drama The Slave Hunters.

The 50th International Emmy awards will take place on November 21, 2022, in New York City.

