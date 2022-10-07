2022 AAA First Lineup Out!

The Asia Artist Awards ( AAA) will be held on December 13 at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan. For the AAA, the first line-up was confirmed, and they will meet fans from all around the world offline for the first time in three years.

Like the previous year, Leeteuk and Jang Won-young will serve as MCs. Seventeen, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, TREASURE, IVE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans will be there at the '2022 Asia Artist Awards in Japan.

The 'Girl Power' 4th generation rookie girl groups who lead this year's Girl Power will also attend 2022 AAA. IVE dominated music charts and music programs with ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE, and After Like. His debut single received 100 million streams on Spotify and Billboard Japan.

