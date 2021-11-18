Wipro Jobs: Graduate Engineer Trainee Positions Vacant, Check Eligibility

New Delhi: Wipro's recruitment page just added another job position. Graduates are welcome to apply for the position of Graduate Engineer Trainee.

According to the portal, BCA, B.SC-IT, B.Sc-CS, BE, B.Tech, and MCA graduates are qualified for the position.

Candidates must have 0–1 year of experience in addition to their educational qualifications. They should be familiar with the SDLC and testing ideas.

Selected candidates will be required to sign a one-year service agreement. They must work five days a week.

Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply online (click here).

TCS jobs: The deadline for 'smart hiring' has been extended.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the deadline for 'smart hiring' has been extended to November 30, 2021.

Candidates with a BCA, B. Sc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), or B. Voc in CS / IT degree from the years 2020, 2021, or 2022 will be considered.

Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply online at the TCS website (click here). They must first register on the website under the 'IT' category before applying online.

For more details, candidates can visit the company’s official website (click here).

Indigo is looking for engineering grads to apply.

Indigo has just asked engineering graduates to apply for trainee positions.

To be qualified for the positions, candidates must have a B.Tech in electrical, electronics, mechanical, or aeronautical engineering, according to the job ad on the airline's official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).