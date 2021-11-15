Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment Notice For 150 Graduate And Technician Apprentice Posts

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VIZAG Steel), has invited online applications from qualified candidates for filling One Hundred and Fifty vacancies posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice at the Steel Plant to be posted at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on a fulltime basis.

- The online application-cum-registration process towards the same started on November 08, 2021, and closes on November 18, 2021

- For details regarding the application fee for VIZAG Steel Apprentice Jobs through RINL Recruitment 2021 refer to the official VIZAG Steel GAT TAT Notification 2021 on the website

- No. Of Vacancies Graduate Apprentice -100 Technician Apprentice -50

- Candidates must possess a Degree/Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science/IT, Metallurgy, Instrumentation, Civil and Chemical engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution.

- Candidates selected as RINL Apprentice Jobs through VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021 will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs. 3,542 up to Rs. 4,984

How To Apply: Candidates interested in applying for VIZAG Steel Apprentice Jobs must register online on the official RINL website and submit their applications before November 18, 2021 through a Google form link.

