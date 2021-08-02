UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check Posts, Eligibility and Salary Details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has sought applications for the positions of Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Weed Science), Research Officer (Implementation), and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service. The central recruitment agency has advised interested applicants that they may only apply online at the link.

Post: Assistant Director of the Faridabad-based Central Fertilizer Quality Control and Training Institute (CFQCTI).

Number of openings: 3

Pay Scale: According to the 7th CPC, Level 10 in the Pay Matrix.

Qualification: Master's degree in chemistry with a specialization in inorganic, organic, or analytical chemistry, or MSc in agriculture with a specialization in soil science or agricultural chemistry.

Post: Assistant Director (Weed Science) at the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad

Number of vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification: MSc Degree in Agricultural (Agronomy) with specialization in Weed Science or MSc Degree in Botany with Weed Science as a subject from a recognized University or Institution.

Also Read: Good News For Unemployed Youth in AP, Check Flipkart Vacancies

Post: Research Officer (Implementation) at the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs

Number of vacancies: 08

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification: Master's degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of the two as a medium of an examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

Also Read: Telangana Anganwadi Jobs: TS SSC Pass Students Can Apply in Kothagudem

Post: Senior Grade of Indian Information Service at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Number of vacancies: 34

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification: A diploma/post-graduate diploma in journalism/mass communication from a recognised university; or a degree in journalism and mass communication from a recognised university/institute; Candidates must have completed 10th grade in the relevant Indian language.

Last date: The last date for submission of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through the ORA website is August 12, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Click here for the direct link to apply.

Click here to check the official job notification on the UPSC Website.

Also Read: VSSC Recruitment 2021: 158 Technician Apprentice Jobs Available, Apply Now