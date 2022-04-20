UPSC 2022 Combined Medical Services CMS Exams: Check Health Ministry's New Rules

New Delhi: The rules for the 2022 Combined Medical Services, which are held by the Union Public Service Commission, were recently released by the Department of Health, which is part of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These rules, which were published in the Indian Gazette on April 6, 2022, specified the eligibility requirements, examination curriculum, examination scheme, reservation criteria, conditions for both written and physical examinations, and all other key variables linked to the examination.

The UPSC conducts the CMS examination to fill medical officer positions in the Indian Ordnance Factories, Indian Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and New Delhi Municipal Council, all of which are part of the Indian Government.

The exam will be held for two categories of employment, according to the rules announced by the Union Health Ministry on April 6. The Medical Officers Grade of the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of the Central Health Service is under Category I. Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Officer Grade-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation are all examples of Category II positions.

It has been specifically mentioned in the rules that "a candidate may compete in respect of anyone or more of the services/posts mentioned above. A candidate who qualifies on the results of the written part of the examination will be required to indicate clearly in the Detailed Application Form the services/posts for which he/she wishes to be considered in the order of preferences. The candidate is advised to indicate his/her preferences as he/she wishes so that, having regard to his/her rank in order of merit, due consideration can be given to his/her preferences while making appointments. When indicating preference, a candidate must first choose between Categories I and II, while keeping in mind the eligibility for the two categories of posts/services in accordance with Rule 5(a) and (b) below. the candidate will also indicate preferences among services/ posts of Category II. Candidates will be recommended by the Commission based on the preference of categories given by them in the Detailed Application Forms, order of merit, and number of vacancies."

Eligibility Conditions:

The rules also describe the candidate's eligibility conditions, such as nationality, upper age limit and age relaxations, qualifying degree (MBBS), and eligibility conditions for individuals currently employed in government service, among other things.

However, the Commission has said that if candidates are proven to have obtained support for their candidacy through illegal means, such as impersonation, presenting forged documents, or any other method that violates the regulations, they will be disqualified.

"In addition to being liable to criminal prosecution, shall be disqualified by the Commission from the Examination held under these Rules; and/or shall be liable to be debarred either permanently or for a specified period" both by the Commission or the Central Government and "shall be liable to face disciplinary action under the appropriate rules if already in service under Government."

Aside from these, the rules cover the process of preparing merit lists for Category I and Category II, the method of applying reservations, the minimum qualifying marks and their relaxations, health conditions and medical examinations, reservation conditions for candidates with physical disabilities, reservation criteria for candidates from economically weaker sections, and so on.

It has been mentioned in the rules that "No person-(a) who has entered into or contracted a marriage with a person having a spouse living; or (b) who having a spouse living has entered into or contracted a marriage with any person; shall be eligible for the service appointment. Provided that the Central Government may if satisfied that such a marriage is permissible under the personal law applicable to such person and the other party to the marriage, and if there are other grounds for so doing, exempt any person from the operation of this rule."

Examination Scheme:

Aside from the eligibility requirements, the rules also include information about the examination scheme. The CMS exam will be divided into two parts: Part I will be a 500-point written exam, and Part II will be a 100-point personality test for those who pass the written exam.

The 250-mark Paper-I of General Medicine and Paediatrics is part of the 500-mark Written Examination. Candidates must appear in disciplines such as surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine in Paper II, which is also worth 250 points.

Apart from the examination plan, the rules also detail the general instructions for the examination, such as instructions for candidates with physical disabilities, the penalty rule for incorrect responses, and so on. "Both the Papers of the CMSE will be of MBBS quality," the rules state about the written exam.

Regarding the 100-mark Personality Test, the Rules mention, "The Interview for Personality Test will be intended to serve as a supplement to the written examination for testing the general knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study and also in the nature of a personality test to assess the candidate's intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative, and capability for leadership."

The rules also provide information on the services/posts for which CMS examinations are used for recruiting. These are some of the articles:

I. In the railways, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer

II. Medical Officers Grade in the Central Health Service's General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre

III. New Delhi Municipal Council's General Duty Medical Officer

IV. East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation General Duty Medical Officer Gr.II

Guidelines for Examinations:

Aside from that, the rules have specified the regulations regarding the candidates' physical and medical examinations—for general/SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates. It goes to great length about the requirements for distant and nearsighted vision, with or without glasses, for many types of services. It has also addressed issues such as night blindness and colour vision in-depth, as well as ocular conditions other than visual acuity, contact lens use, specific Ophthalmic Board rules, and Guidelines for Reporting on Borderline Unfit Cases.

Not only will the physical examination cover eyesight, but it will also cover blood pressure, hearing ability, guidelines for appointing pregnant women to jobs that do not require physical training, rules of physical examination for the issue of disability, guidelines for reporting on borderline unfit cases, a list of services identified as suitable for people with benchmark disabilities, as well as functional classifications and physical requirements, and so on.

The Health Ministry's rules have also included a letter of undertaking for employing one's scribe and a medical board report format.

