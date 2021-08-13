UBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Managerial Posts, Apply Now

UBI Recruitment 2021: The Union Bank of India is accepting applications for Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, and other positions. To see the notification and apply, interested and qualified applicants should go to UBI's official website.

The application period began on August 12 and will close on September 3rd.

UBI recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 347 vacancies, with 60 of them being for the positions of Senior Manager (Risk), Manager (Risk), and Seven vacancies are each for the posts of Manager (Civil Engineer), Manager (Architect). There are two vacancies for Manager (Electrical Engineer), one vacancy for Manager (Printing Technologist), 50 vacancies for Manager (Forex), 14 vacancies for Manager (Chartered Accountant), 26 vacancies for Assistant Manager (Technical Officer), and 120 vacancies for Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) (Forex).

UBI recruitment 2021 Application fee:

The application fee for the General, EWS, and OBC categories is 850 rupees. SC/ST/PWBD Candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

Here is the exact link to apply for UBI's 347 open positions.

UBI recruitment 2021 How to apply

This is the official website of UBI.

Scroll down the webpage and click on the recruitment option.

Apply online by clicking on the link.

Fill out the form with your name, contact information, and email address.

Upload a photo of yourself, your signature, and any other applicable documents.

Pay the application fee when you've completed the registration process.

Keep a physical copy of the document for future use.

Interested and qualified individuals should review the qualifying requirements and additional information listed in the notification link.