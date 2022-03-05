TSSTEP Job Drive in Khammam: 25K Companies With 2K Vacancies
At least 25 companies will recruit 2,000 people during a job fair in Telangana.
The fair will feature companies from a variety of industries.
Hyderabad: On March 6, 2022, a job fair will be conducted in Telangana's Khammam district. The Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) will host the event in conjunction with Dhruv Consulting Service.
More than 2000 jobs will be available during the fair, which will feature around 25 organisations from diverse industries.
Also Read: Hyderabad Jobs: Walk in Interviews Today, Check Venue and Time
Quess, Jio Mart, Swiggy, Apollo Pharmacy, MedPlus, Renault, Nandu's Chicken, HDFC Sales, and other companies will be present at the event.
Telangana's Job Fair Eligibility
Candidates must possess any of the following qualifications to be considered for the Telangana job fair.
- 10th, 12th, and undergraduate
- BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline
- MBA, MCA, MCS
- Diploma – All Discipline
- BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline
- Post Graduate – All Discipline
- B.Pharm, M.Pharm
- Hotel Management
Venue Of The Fair
The Sardar Patel Stadium, Yellandu Cross Road, Khammam District, Telangana, will host the fair.
Candidates can call 7097655912 or 9030047303 for further information. And register on this form to attend the event.
Job Fair in Hyderabad
Last month, TSSTEP held a job fair in Hyderabad in partnership with Dhruv Consulting Service.
Various companies participated in the expo, which was held at the youth hostel opposite the boat club in Rani Gunj.