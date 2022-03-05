TSSTEP Job Drive in Khammam: 25K Companies With 2K Vacancies

Hyderabad: On March 6, 2022, a job fair will be conducted in Telangana's Khammam district. The Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) will host the event in conjunction with Dhruv Consulting Service.

More than 2000 jobs will be available during the fair, which will feature around 25 organisations from diverse industries.

Quess, Jio Mart, Swiggy, Apollo Pharmacy, MedPlus, Renault, Nandu's Chicken, HDFC Sales, and other companies will be present at the event.

Telangana's Job Fair Eligibility

Candidates must possess any of the following qualifications to be considered for the Telangana job fair.

10th, 12th, and undergraduate

BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline

MBA, MCA, MCS

Diploma – All Discipline

BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline

Post Graduate – All Discipline

B.Pharm, M.Pharm

Hotel Management

Venue Of The Fair

The Sardar Patel Stadium, Yellandu Cross Road, Khammam District, Telangana, will host the fair.

Candidates can call 7097655912 or 9030047303 for further information. And register on this form to attend the event.

Job Fair in Hyderabad

Last month, TSSTEP held a job fair in Hyderabad in partnership with Dhruv Consulting Service.

Various companies participated in the expo, which was held at the youth hostel opposite the boat club in Rani Gunj.