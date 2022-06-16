TSSPDCL Sub Engineer (Electrical) 2022 Notification, Check Details

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Sub Engineer (Electrical) vacancies. 

Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 15-06-2022
Last Date for Apply Online & Payment of Fee: 05-07-2022
Date for Downloading of Hall Ticket: 23-07-2022
Date of Examination: 31-07-2022

Qualification: 

Candidates Should posses Diploma/ Degree (Electrical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering).

