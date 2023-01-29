HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has announced 141 new vacancies in a new notification issued on Saturday, under the Group 4 Services.

The TSPSC which has released a notification for filling up 8,039 posts in various government departments, is accepting applications till the 30th of this month.

Recently, a supplementary notification was released on Saturday adding 141 more posts in the Group-4 category.

This brings the number of posts in the Group-4 category to 8,180.

The latest announcement about these 141 posts is about vacancies related to Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational InstitutioJunior Assistant (Girls Institution, only women)

Candidates should have passed Degree and for further details, candidates may visit the website https:// www.tspsc.gov.in.

Vacancies notified earlier are 289 and now 141 vacancies are notified, hence total vacancies are 430. The detailed breakup of vacancies will be given later, the notification stated.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Gives Nod To Fill 2,391 Jobs, Check Posts, Details