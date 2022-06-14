TSPSC Group 1 Exam Dates Announced

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPC) has decided conduct Group 1 Preliminary Exam on October 16. The deatils of the exam centres and hall-tickets will be updated on TSPSC website in due course. Further, the main Exam is likely to be held in the month of January/February,2023.

Over 3.8 lakhs applications applied for Group 1 services recruitment examination. As per the data released by TSPSC, of the total applicants, 2.5 lakh are graduates, 1.2 lakh are postgraduates and 1,781 are candidates with integrated courses (graduation and PG), 424 have MPhil and 1,681 candidates are PhD holders.

Apart from this, a total of 51,543 government employees also applied for the exam.

On 26th April 2022 TSPSC released Group 1 notification with 503 posts. This time, there is no interview for Group 1 posts. The Telangana cabinet decided to do away with the interview system.

Earlier, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) used to conduct interviews of the students who clear written examinations. The marks obtained by the aspirants in both exam and interview were considered to prepare the merit list.

