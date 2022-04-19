TSPSC Group 1 2022 Notification Released? Check Deets

Hyderabad: The state's recruitment push for Group 1 has stepped up. TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) has 503 Group-1 vacancies open. It has been learned that relevant government departments have submitted suggestions to the TSPSC regarding previously granted postings, and the Commission has asked for modification proposals to address any doubts in one or two of those departments' proposals.

The TSPSC will convene immediately after the separate departments submit their amendment proposals and release the job advertisement with quorum approval, according to TSPSC sources, adding that the procedure will not take long.

The TSPSC mechanism also conducted several reviews of the Group-1 job advertisement on Monday. Although Telangana has been a separate state for eight years, there have been no group-1 job postings here. This means that if the commission announces something, it will be the first in the state to do so.